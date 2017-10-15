Win Tickets To Freedom Famfest (in support of America’s VetDogs)

Freedom Famfest is a community event for family members of all ages– presented by Verus for Veterans.  The event takes place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 5pm.  Verus for Veterans provides a number of services to men, women, and canine veterans and the organizations supporting them including but not limited to:

  • Organizations with service dog training programs to assist with physical disabilities from combat, mitigate the symptoms of PTSD or TBI, among any other need for a service dog post war.
  • Organizations finding homes for retired Military War Dogs
  • Organizations handling the costs of travel for our MWD (Military War Dogs) to return home from their deployment.

