Diane’s Road Trip: Natural Bridge Virginia

By Diane Lyn
My hubby and I went to White Sulphur Springs WVA for our 21st anniversary. Along the way, a couple of cool stops. We saw The Natural Bridge, one of the wonders of the world! See the “wonder” and find out the history behind this amazing rock…
The Natural Bridge is estimated at 500 million years old.
It is 215 feet high, 40 feet thick, 100 feet wide with a 90 foot span.
The arch contains 45,000 cubic feet of rock weighing 72,000,000 pounds or 36 tons!
Lee Highway in VA US Route 11, passes directly over head.
The Natural Bridge was a sacred site of the Native American Monacan tribe.
It is alleged that George Washington also came to the site in 1750 as a young surveyor and park tour guides claim the initials “G.W.” on the wall of the bridge.
Thomas Jefferson purchased the land including the Natural Bridge from King George III of England for 20 shillings in 1774. Jefferson is quoted saying “the most Sublime of nature’s works”. I was quoted as saying “WOW” when I saw it Saturday.

