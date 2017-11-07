Britney Spears Painting Fetches $10,000 for Las Vegas Victims

By Scott T. Sterling

Britney Spears, fine artist. Get used to it.

The legendary pop princess has revealed a talent in the world of visual arts, taking up painting while living in Las Vegas for her residency at Planet Hollywood.

Spears shared her penchant for paint on Instagram last month, sharing a video revealing Spears adorning a canvas to the strains of Mozart.

The artist donated the piece to a charity auction held Monday (Nov. 6) at Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel raising money for VegasCares, an organization supporting victims of the Route 91 festival shooting.

“I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show,” she told bidders via video message (via People). “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity—I love you Vegas.”

When Spears’ piece hit the auction block, none less than Vegas legend Robin Leach of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous fame, ponied up $10,000 to take it home.

It was a bit of an inside job, as Leach was serving as the auctioneer for the item and clearly didn’t want the Spears original to get away.

