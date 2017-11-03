Win a Butterball Electric Fryer by Masterbuilt

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner is made new with deep-fried turkey in the Butterball Electric Fryer by Masterbuilt. There’s no need to set a 3 a.m. alarm clock like grandma had to – you’ll have a juicy, delicious turkey in about an hour! Free up your oven for casseroles and desserts, and enjoy more time with your family and friends.

You can fry, steam, or boil your favorite foods with the Butterball Electric Fryer by Masterbuilt. It uses 1/3 less oil than traditional fryers and can cook up to a 20 lb. turkey in just 4 minutes per pound. Clean-up is easy with the built-in drain valve and dishwasher safe components. The Butterball Electric Fryer is the safe way to enjoy turkey and more, all year long! #FreeTheOven

Enter here for your chance to win!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live