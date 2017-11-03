Phillip Phillips Announces New Album ‘Collateral,’ 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Phillip Phillips is set to return with a brand new album, Collateral, which is set for release on January 19. The singer has shared the first song from the album, “Magnetic.”

“I’m excited to show people who the new Phillip is,” Phillips said of the new album in a press statement. “These songs tell the stories about the past three years – all the good, all the bad, all the sad, all the happy. I promise this next release is worth the wait.”

Phillips will follow the new album release with a tour, which launches in Cherokee, NC, on Feb. 9. Fan pre-sale for tickets begins Monday at 12pm EST with general ticket on-sale beginning next Friday, November 10. Get more ticket information here.

See the tour itinerary and check out “Magnetic” below.

02/09 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/24 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre

02/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre

03/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

03/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

03/23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

03/30 – Biloxi Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live

03/31 – El Dorado, AR @ Griffin Music Hall

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

04/13 – Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Bluesville Casino

04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre – Memorial Auditorium

