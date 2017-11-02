Tastebuds is November 10!

Support Best Buddies Maryland by attending TASTEBUDS— Friday, November 10 at The Grand Lodge of Maryland in Hunt Valley! Rob Long, from 105.7 The Fan, will be the evening’s emcee! Enjoy signature dishes from Baltimore’s best restaurants, an open bar, and a silent and live auction. Proceeds raised from the evening will help fund and grow the Best Buddies programs in Maryland for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We hope you can attend; click here for tickets or more information.