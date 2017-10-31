Win A Tacori Necklace From Smyth Jewelers

Our friends at Smyth Jewelers are giving away four Tacori Island Rains pendants, valued at $620 each! Enter here to win one of three necklaces being given away on Todays1019.com. Or– if you win any of our call-in contests this week on Today’s 101.9 (through Friday, November 3 at 11:59pm) you’ll automatically be qualified to win our fourth necklace! (Winners will be notified by phone and/or email no later than Tuesday, November 7) And remember to check out the Tacori Trunk Show Event—November 3rd and 4th at all three Smyth locations! Click here for details.