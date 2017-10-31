The Golden Arm: Great Ghost Story~

By Fran Lane
(Credit: Fran Lane)

The Great Ghost Stories album was a cult classic in our neighborhood. It was passed around from house to house and listened to repeatedly by not only the kids my age, but their older teen siblings and even their parents. The scariest story on the album is The Golden Arm. This story is especially meaningful to me, as my father used to tell a great version of it. So….gather around the computer… Turn off the lights, light a candle, and click on the link to hear the chilling story of The Golden Arm… http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2F0du4P11ro

