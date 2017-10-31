Did Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Just Break Up?

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd (real hame Abel Tesfaye) joined forces in January but their union might not reach the finish line of 2017: Sources tell tabloids that the pair have split due to work stresses.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” sources told People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Neither Selena nor the Weeknd’s camps have confirmed a breakup, though Elle UK sleuths discovered that he began unfollowing members of Team Gomez: her mother, assistant and kidney transplant BFF Francia Raisa.

This weekend, Selena was pictured dining and attending church in Los Angeles, with her ex Justin Bieber, fueling speculation that the former couple had consciously re-coupled. US Weekly reports that the duo enjoyed blueberry smoothies with whipped cream before heading to Zoe Church.

