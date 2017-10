This is the sad story of Jennie Wade, a Gettysburg resident who was killed by a stray bullet.

She was a young causality of the Civil War and they say her ghost haunts the house. She was laid to rest in her cellar.

This picture was taken during the day. The ‘ghostly image’ is the smokey image on the wall to the right.

Many people believe this could be the ghost. What do you think?

Happy Halloween!!