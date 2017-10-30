What’s Your Halloween Candy Personality?

Ever wondered why you love those mini chocolate bars or why you adore candy corn? Psychologist Helen Boehm Ph.D, says you can unwrap the secret to happiness.

Check out your personality with your favorite Halloween treats:

Candy corn lovers, you are the center of the action and shine in the spotlight.

Mini chocolate bars, my personal favorite, it says you are a born romantic. Chocolate fans are generally charming.

Caramels are for the understated intellectual types. You are bright and well rounded.

Chewy candies like Good & Plenty or Skittles says you are an energetic go-getter. You are upbeat and ahead of the game.

(Source: Woman’s World)

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)