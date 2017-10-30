Taylor Swift, Eminem, Miley Cyrus Reveal ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Appearances

By Scott T. Sterling

Live from New York, it’s Taylor Swift, Eminem and Miley Cyrus.

Saturday Night Live has revealed a blockbuster month of musical guests for the month of November, with Taylor Swift, Eminem and Miley Cyrus all slated to make appearance on the late-night comedy institution.

Cyrus is up first, appearing on the Nov. 4 show with host Larry David.

Swift is set for the following week (Nov. 11), with host Tiffany Haddish (Girl’s Trip).

Eminem will hit the SNL stage on Nov. 18, with host Chance the Rapper, who’s no slouch in the musical department himself.

Saturday Night Live made the big reveal via Twitter today (Oct. 30). See the tweet below.