Spook Hill~

By Fran Lane
Now that Halloween is just around the corner… maybe it’s time to make a trip to Spook Hill, or Gravity Hill as it is sometimes called, located in Burkittsville, Maryland. Spook Hill is well known to the locals. It’s said if you stop your car and shut off the engine at a specific spot in the road, place the gearshift in neutral, exit the vehicle, you’ll watch in amazement as your empty car moves mysteriously “up” the hill, apparently on its own power, or with a little unseen help…

According to “Haunted Maryland“ by Ed Okonowicz, outside Burkittsville, between Frederick and Harpers Ferry, the cause is placed on the apparently bored and restless shoulders of invisible, and ever present, Civil War soldiers. These soldiers, both Union and Confederate were killed while trying to move cannons in the heat of battle, and are alleged to have stayed, still trying to resolve their unfinished business.

There are many websites where numerous people attest to their cars moving uphill unattended while placed in neutral at Spook Hill. Happy Halloween!

