Halloween Costume Personality

By Diane Lyn
What you wear tomorrow, can say a lot about who you are. I am partial to witches (easy costume to make), TBT from 1980’s.Find your personality thru your Halloween costume.

Witch says you are a powerful rebel, strong-willed and natural leader.

Cats say you are alluring, independent and mysterious.

Celebrity costumes, says you are contemporary and charismatic.

Vampire says you are passionate, romantic, and you know life is too short.

Queen or princess costumes, say you are sophisticated, glamorous and warm.

Dress up like a fairy and you are creative, magical and fun.

(Woman’s World)

